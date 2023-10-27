Early Successes of Wyoming Innovation Partnership includes Local Stories

In 2021 Governor Mark Gordon launched the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) utilizing federal funds to support economic growth and diversification, and build a highly skilled Wyoming workforce. Phase I of WIP was launched in 2022, and a recently released report highlights the partnerships that have led to early success.

“The Phase I report showcases the impact WIP has already made across the state, and we are just getting started,” Governor Gordon said. “WIP marks an important watershed in how we think about post-secondary education. Instead of only talking about a program, we will now be able to evaluate its progress, its performance and its value. WIP program graduates will secure quality jobs with Wyoming companies, ensuring they can advance their careers while remaining in the state.”

The first phase of WIP sought to address workforce gaps across the state that included energy, tourism and hospitality, healthcare and entrepreneurship. Nearly 500 students enrolled in WIP programs, there were 469 workforce training participants and 29 programs were developed or are in progress.

Starting businesses that solve Wyoming Problems.

Bright and novel ideas are what drive Wyoming forward. That’s why one of the WIP’s priorities is to support student and Wyoming-driven entrepreneurship. For one 2023 University of Wyoming graduate, that meant launching a second business. Cameron Schoening of Riverton was a Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (WyCEI) intern who started OneHealth, which helps rural residents locate and access primary care providers. Cameron is in preliminary conversations with Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic to expand OneHealth into a platform that allows patients to evaluate health issues, track symptoms, store and transport their health records, and locate healthcare resources. From the very beginning, the team at WyCEI has provided support, advising him through the planning of his business as well as providing an environment at the WyCEI for hands-on learning. WyCEI has been able to help Cameron’s development as an entrepreneur, using the Center’s expertise and network to support his design and implementation process.

Bootstrap Collaborative Builds Entrepreneural Ecosystem.

Central Wyoming College saw there was a need to strengthen support for entrepreneurship – their community was rich with ideas, but the failure rate of start-ups was high. The CWC launched the Bootstrap Collaborative to strengthen the education of entrepreneurs and create a system for success with components like formal college courses/programs, and non-credit workshops for entrepreneurs and innovators, connections to consulting and support services, financial aid, and marketing, and a partnerships to provide tools/equipment for exploration and prototyping. The Bootstrap Collaborative is credited with aiding businesses like:

• Bow Spider – An archery bow packing system. Entrepreneur David Merrill started his endeavor while he was a student at CWC and made his first prototype on a 3D printer in the Business Faculty Suite.

• High Country Fungus – Daniel Stewart applied his culinary mushroom growing know-how to develop alternative uses for the plant – ranging from decorative panels to insulation to packaging materials. With the support of Impact 307 and CWC’s Bootstrap Collaborative David has an opportunity to develop some pilot packaging for two local manufacturers – Brunton Outdoor and Maven.

• Wind & Sage Candle Co.- Monica and Matthew Thoman started their company to create candles without carcinogenic aromas and paraffin-based candles.

• Ranching and breeding operations – The Entrepreneurship Essentials course and Innovation Management is credited with helping Jessie Whitlock further develop her ranching business into a lucrative horse training and breeding operation.

The WIP collaboration includes the University of Wyoming and the state’s eight community colleges, as well as the Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Department of Education. Programs launched during Phase I include:

The development of Wyoming’s first applied software development degrees through a partnership with Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming.

A Powerline Technology program at Western Wyoming Community College

An Echocardiology program at Laramie County Community College.

Support for expanded efforts at the University of Wyoming’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

The complete Phase I report is available at the Wyoming Innovation Partnership website.