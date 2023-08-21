January 15, 2004 – August 12, 2023

Dwyght “Baby” Trosper, 19, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Swedish Medical Center in Colorado. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Great Plains Hall followed by the wake at 1206 17 Mile Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery.

Dwyght Lane Trosper was born on January 15, 2004 in Lander, Wyoming to Allison Ty Trosper and Kayla Claire Medicine Cloud. He was given his Native American name of “Little War Shield” by one of his grandfathers on the Trosper side of the family. He grew up in the Riverton area and attended school at Wind River as well as Arapahoe. He lived in Wyoming except for a short time he was in Blackfoot, Idaho with his grandfather, Muff.

Dwyght was a member of the Native American Church and practiced his Native American ways which he believed in with his whole being.

His first love was playing basketball, he was a true Laker fan for years. He also loved riding horses, fishing with his father, and playing video games. Above all he loved spending time with his family and companion, Uriah Brannan, whom he cared and loved so much. He loved his grandmother dearly, he had to know where she was or be with her. She was his security in life. He was a special kind of person and loving to everyone he knew or crossed paths with. He had a special bond with the whole family and especially his little sister, Ana Rose. He was intelligent, always reading and learning about history.

Being the special person he was, he decided to be an organ donor before he passed. With that choice he saved two lives. The family was grateful that he was so giving and the recipients are also grateful.

He is survived by his parents, Allison Ty Trosper and Kayla Medicine Cloud; companion, Uriah Brannan; brothers, Buddy Trosper, Garrett Jr., and Genesis Medicine Cloud; sisters, Tasis Trosper, Jenna, Maryrose, Aria Rose, Giselle, Zirae, and Avielle; special aunty, Nahashon Stenley; aunts, Celena Shakespeare, Tara and Jared Friday and family, Tiffany and James St. Clair, Cynthis (Cherry), Kacy, Jenny, Ashton and Taylor Armajo, and Kacy Trosper; uncles, Garrett Medicine Cloud, Sr., Gregory and Darwin Shakespeare, Shayne Armajo, Leon Trosper, Kyle and Dustin Trosper, Dallas Manzanares, Cedric Shakepeare, and Charlie Enos; grandparents, Cheryl Medicine Cloud, Lois Medicine Cloud and family, Claudette (Gerald) Stanley and family, Vearl (Ticey) Meeks, Lori Armajo, James Plenty Chief, Brian Brugh, Gary J, Sr.(Marilyn) Medicine Cloud and family, Gib (Jen) Medicine Cloud and family, Alberta (Marcus) Friday and family, Mardell Hutchinson and family, Earl (Missy) Hutchinson and family, James Trosper and family, George Abeyta and family, Liz Trosper and family, Anne Abeyta and family, Cornessa Abeyta and family, Marylis Andrews, Shelly and Rosie Trosper, Elie Armajo, Milt Trosper and family, Trevor Trosper and family, and Truman Troper and family; and great grandparents, Alan and Zedora Enos and Laverne Quiver Hutchinson; and the families of Quiver, Felter, Whiteman, Welsh, Trosper, Meeks, Teton, Washakie, Medicine Cloud, and Fast Horse.

He was preceded in death by, Carlotta Shakespeare, Burton D. “Hutch” Hutchinson, Thelma Medicine Cloud, great grandfathers, Gary Medicine Cloud, Sr., Darrell Hutchinson, Jr.., Merton Trosper, Bryan Trosper, and Eli Armajo; great grandmothers, Genevie and Rhoda Armajo; grandmothers, Cheryl Redhouse, and Roberta Armajo; grandfathers, Allison Ty Trosper, Sr, Greg Trosper, Clarence “Hance” Armajo, and Blake Donnie, Sr.; uncles, Wendall Antelope, Greg, Blake, and Clarence Jr. Armajo, and Tony Harris, and.; and aunty, Kyah Armajo.

