Dubois Friday Night Rodeo readies local talent for NHSFR

DUBOIS – In case you’ve been living under a rock the past few years, there is a rodeo that takes place every Friday (weather permitting) that brings some of the best local talent to the dirt outside of Dubois. Every week the best junior, high school and adult talent put it all on the line in front of crowds that vary from fans to out-of-state travelers to family and friends.

This past weekend, on the Friday before Independence Day, the bleachers were especially full and the roster of riders, ropers and steer wrestlers was longer than usual. Not only was the list fuller than usual, it was full of young rodeo stars that will be venturing to Gillette within the next two weeks in order to represent Fremont County and all of Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR).

One of those young guns is Shoshoni’s Cannon Campbell (below), a steer wrestler that placed top four in the entire state in order to test his merit against the rest of the country. Well, he put those same skills to the test on Friday to keep himself fresh and prepared for the NHSFR.

“It’s awesome, I get to come here every weekend and get another rodeo run against some competition and really get me ready for the High School Finals,” Campbell said before a raucous crowd scream for another contestant. “The people here are awesome, they’re everywhere out here and it’s just a well-put together deal, I enjoy it a lot out here.”

His father also knows how important it is to stay on top of your game, helping his son by riding out on the other side of the steer whenever Campbell would burst out of the chute.

“We can practice at home all we want but when you back in for money it’s a different feeling,” Jock Campbell said about his son.

Campbell, who has also been dominating in football during his time in high school, knows this is his last shot at a High School National title before heading to college at LCCC this upcoming fall. But he also stood to the side in Dubois and watched his younger sister Irelynn shine in the breakaway roping competition, a rodeo event she has only been competing in for the past two years.

“She’s been coming up here every week, and she’s getting real good at it,” Cannon said about his sister. “She’s really working at it and trying to get back to Nationals next year.”

With that said, Irelynn has already succeeded and grown leaps and bounds during the past couple years. She showed that in Dubois by taking second in the event behind a speedy, blitzing time of 3.07 seconds – the perfect time for a rider from Wyoming – by Riverton’s Lanna Jordan.

Another name that will be on the itinerary in Gillette that also shows his face regularly in Dubois is Pavillion’s Aiden Ruby, placing in the state’s top four in the bull riding event. Even though Ruby didn’t get to eight seconds on the first go he still had a lot to be happy about on Friday night.

That’s because his brother, Eion Murray, just finished fifth in the nation in junior bull riding at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR). Afterwards, Murray showed no signs of attrition on Friday night, getting on the angry beast twice during the junior competitions early in the night in front of his favorite type of crowd.

“I like a smaller crowd because I’m not as nervous,“ Murray said after his ride.

Murray and Ruby’s night was also made by their sibling, Eli Ruby, who was four points shy of first place in the junior calf riding competition.

Although, the best ride of the night belonged to another junior around Murray’s age, Lincoln Shepardson, who posted a score of 73 on the night. When he got off the bull and pulled his mask off he was all smiles, stomping his feet around in celebration before helping set up other riders in the chutes.

“I had a nice ride,” Shepardson said with a big grin. “I got a brand new rope on him, I put lots of rosin on it … I didn’t want to hit the dirt so I just hung on and had a really good feeling about it.”

Some other good scores from the night included Reina Givens in the junior barrel racing event, ending with a time of 18.579 and taking first place by eight-tenths of a second. There was also Charlie Chant and Gracyn Hoover, two pee wee barrel racers that ended up, miraculously, with a tie at 21.93 seconds in back-to-back attempts.

In between all the excellent riders and ropers, the classic ribbon-grabbing event took place with nearly one hundred kids chasing and grabbing at every hog that had ribbons on their tails. Not only did the winners get money to take home, but parents were able to get pictures and some free time to get food and drinks from the multiple vendors.

Friday’s have always been fun in Dubois, but this past weekend’s festivities took the rodeo to another level. And with one more week before the NHSFR in Gillette (July 16-22), this week’s Friday Nights Rodeo might feature the possible national champions showing their stuff once again.

If you would like to enter your child or yourself into an event you can do so by contacting the main organizer Katie Becker at kbecker@dteworld.com or by calling (307) 710-7080.