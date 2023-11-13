Dry and Warm to start the week

Warm and dry weather continues today. Gusty winds and dry conditions for central portions of the area lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Much the same continues for the next few days. Today’s highs will be around 60 at Worland, in the mid to upper 50s at Thermopolis and Shoshoni, in the low to mid 50s at Lander, Riverton, Dubois and Jeffrey City and the upper 40s at South Pass City. Tonight’s lows in the upper single digits for Lander, Riverton and Worland, in the mid teens at Shoshoni and Dubois, in the low 20s at Thermopolis in the mid 30s for South Pass City and Jeffrey City.