Dr. Christine Sjoquist joins SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce board-certified, fellowship-trained family medicine and sports medicine physician Christine Sjoquist, M.D. has joined its medical staff. Dr. Sjoquist is a part of SageWest Medical Group providing general and preventative medicine in addition to non-surgical orthopedic services starting October 2 at the Wind River Clinic in Riverton. Dr. Sjoquist is one of several physicians joining SageWest this year growing health care services in Fremont County.

“We are thankful to welcome Dr. Sjoquist to our expanding team,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Dr. Sjoquist’s expertise in sports medicine and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions will be vital to athletes and patients seeking to live more active lifestyles in our communities.”

Dr. Sjoquist completed her sports medicine fellowship, family medicine residency and earned her medical degree at the University of Nevada in Reno, Nev. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has received her Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Sports Medicine.

Dr. Sjoquist provides preventative medicine, wilderness and altitude medicine, general health services for all ages including newborns, wellness visits and immunizations and chronic disease management. In sports medicine, she specializes in diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound, sports cardiology, concussion management, noninvasive and minimally invasive sports injury treatment, joint and muscle health, non-surgical fracture/sprain management, ultrasound-guided joint injections and problems of muscles, nerves, tendons and ligaments.

A lifelong athlete and fitness enthusiast, Dr. Sjoquist is passionate about helping others reach their activity goals and getting back to doing what they enjoy. She has a passion for the outdoors as Dr. Sjoquist enjoys climbing, hiking, mountain biking, hunting and shooting. She is also fond of cycling, functional fitness and weightlifting.

Dr. Sjoquist is accepting new patients at the Wind River Clinic located at 1005 College View Drive in Riverton. To schedule an appointment, call the Wind River Clinic at 857.3488.