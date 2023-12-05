Oct 8, 1969 – Nov 26, 2023

Douglas “Scott” Amend, 54, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at his home. As were his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home.

Douglas Scott Amend was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on October 8, 1969 to Ben and Sharon (Seese) Amend.

Scott graduated from Riverton High School in 1988. He served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm.

Scott owned and operated Performance Ortho Lab for 31 years.

He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family at Alcova. He carried a family tradition of participating in the Demolition Derby held in Fremont County.

Scott is survived by his mother, Sheri (Marvin); best friend, Ina; children, Mandie, Merika – Thermopolis, Scottie (Brittney) – Sheridan, and Chris – Texas; sister, Denise – Florida; grandchildren Ember, Autumn, and Zaylynn; aunts and uncles in Missouri, Arizona, and Wyoming.

Scott was preceded in death by his brother, David; father, Ben; and grandparents.

On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com