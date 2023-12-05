Sep 24, 1932 – Dec 2, 2023

Donita Pickinpaugh, 91, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023, in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donita Corrine Inman was born on September 24, 1932 in Seneca, Nebraska to Leon Spencer and Edna Marie (Kier) Inman. At age four the family transferred to North Platte, Nebraska where her father worked for Union Pacific Railroad. In 1948 the family moved to Riverton, Wyoming where Donita entered the ninth grade. She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1951.

After graduation she worked for Mountain Bell until she married. On April 25, 1953 she married Neal Pickinpaugh in Riverton while he was on leave from the service. The newlyweds moved to California until Neal was discharged, then they returned to Riverton and made it there forever home raising their four boys, twins Rick and Dick, Randy and Ronnie.

Donita was a homemaker but also worked for School District 25 in food service in many locations. She was a life member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She worked on the Election Board for many years.

Donita enjoyed crocheting, gardening, bowling, playing cards, going to the casino, and cooking/baking. Above all she loved her children and grandchildren, she was always at the sporting events or other events they were in being their biggest cheerleader.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Neal Pickinpaugh; boys, Dick Pickinpaugh and wife, Shawna, Rick Pickinpaugh and wife, Jeanette, Randy Pickinpaugh, and Ronnie Pickinpaugh; grandchildren, Alison Girgen, Todd Pickinpaugh, Kristen Simpson, Amy Martinez, Kaylee Pickinpaugh, Cody Pickinpaugh, Kallie Poncelow, Matthew Pickinpaugh, Erica Overstreet, Andrea Pickinpaugh and Levina Shanor; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Girgen, Kailer Girgen, Mickenzie “Mickey” Martinez, Jaxson Martinez, Jayden Pickinpaugh, Isaiah Pickinpaugh, Eden Overstreet, Hayden Poncelow, Monroe Tinch; brother, Dennis Inman; and sister, Sherry Winkler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Edna Inman; two brothers, George Inman and Marlon Inman; and a baby sister.

Memorials may be made to The Heart Association in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com