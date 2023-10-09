District 25 Trustees to Meet Tuesday; Act on Request to form a new Club at RHS

The Riverton School Board will met in regular session on Tuesday night to present good sportsmanship awards to Ty Sheets and Jordan May, Tomi Kirkland and the American Heritage Students are requesting out of state travel permission to visit Boston and New York City in March of 2024; the Ashgrove Elementary Principal, NeCole Hernandez, will present on the HEART and Co-teaching programs; Nicole Wagon will Discuss Title 6, and an open microphone will be available for public comment. Among action items, the Board will consider a recommendation on the out-of-state travel request, they will adopt an amended policy on Temporary Virtual Education on first reading, will consider a recommendation to approve a Science Olympiad Club at Riverton High School and act on a resignation from Rendezvous Elementary Special Education Teach Lindsay Monts. The meeting is at the Central Office at 7 p.m.