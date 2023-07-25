Detimore’s day in court; Sexual Abuse Trial Began

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

Editor’s note: This article includes explicit material and is not suitable for children.

The Fremont County man accused of sexually abusing children as far back as the 1970s is facing the first of three separate trials this week. Donald Floyd Detimore first will face first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and indecent liberties, based on allegations that he molested a child between 2012 and 2014 when the child was 7-9 years old.

After Fremont County Attorney Patrick Lebrun and defense attorneys Devon Petersen and John Hummel weeded through more than 60 potential jurors and agreed upon the 13 who will decide the case, opening arguments were aired on Monday.

Lebrun told jurors Detimore abused his position of trust when he sexually exploited the alleged victim. “In the beginning, he’d talk to [the alleged victim] about sex,” Lebrun told jurors, adding that Detimore then began showing off his porn collection before the abuse turned to touching and oral sex.

The alleged victim liked to pretend they were a cheetah, Lebrun said on the first day of the trial. Detimore would play-act, too, then mount the victim, rub himself on them, and then mastubate in their presence. He allegedly touched the victim’s genitals, forced the victim to touch his penis, and then began performing oral sex on the victim, Lebrun said. The prosecutor told the jury that the alleged victim especially recalled the first time Detimore reportedly performed oral sex on them, because it was different than the abuse they had experienced before. That first time, he said, “[the victim] was looking out the window.”

Hummel told jurors in his opening statement that the state had no evidence that the alleged abuse had occurred. “That dog won’t hunt,” he said, adding, “Donald Detimore didn’t do this.”

Hummel said the alleged victim first told a nurse at a medical appointment, who then called the alleged victim’s parents three times. The alleged victim’s father then called a family friend, Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee, for an “off-the-record” call. Then, Hummel said, five weeks and five days after the nurse’s initial call to the alleged victim’s parents, the parents called Lee to make an official report. “What happened during those five weeks and five days? That’s a darn good question,” Hummel told the jury, adding there was “something fishy” with the allegations.

Hummel said that the allegations could not be true, because they allege Detimore abused the child when his wife was in bed just feet from the living room and bathroom, and that it was easy to hear things in various rooms in Detimore’s home. He said the government had ignored evidence, and rushed to arrest Detimore without even questioning him.

On the second day of trial, just before noon, the alleged victim’s mother provided testimony, with Lebrun and Petersen questioning the timelines when the alleged abuse occurred.

The trial is expected to wrap up this week, followed by two more separate trials covering other allegations of sexual abuse.

All the allegations

Last spring the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Detimore after reports he had abused a victim in 2014, beginning when the child was approximately seven years old and continuing to when they were approximately nine. “Detimore told [the alleged victim] he would tell people that [the seven-to-nine-year-old child] ‘wanted it,’ which scared [victim],” according to the affidavit.

DCI Agent Juliet Fish learned of other allegations stemming from 2002 which were investigated but didn’t result in charges. In that case, the sheriff’s office reportedly responded to allegations of a rape and to a dispute between Detimore and the alleged victim’s parents who were upset, according to the affidavit, when they learned their child had been sexually abused by Detimore when the child was 16 or 17 and Detimore was 49.

The oldest allegation stems between 1976 and 1977, when the alleged victim was three and four years old. He is accused of pulling the child’s pants down and touching them sexually. According to the original affidavit, “Detimore told [an investigator] that on one occasion, he was [at a location with the alleged victim] on his lap, and he placed his hand between [the child’s] legs and rubbed [the child’s genital] area and became sexually aroused. Detimore said, on another occasion, he placed his hand down the rear of [alleged victim’s] pants and fondled [the child].” That admission was ruled as ineligible for trial.