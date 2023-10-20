Detimore Received 40-50 years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Convicted child sex abuser Donald Floyd Detimore was sentenced to decades in prison following an emotional sentencing hearing in Fremont County District Court Thursday, when Judge Jason Condor sentenced him to 40-50 years in prison for his most serious conviction – first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. For the third-degree sexual abuse of a minor conviction, he’ll serve 10-15 years concurrently.

A jury found Detimore, a retired WYDOT employee, guilty of molesting a child when the victim was between seven and nine years old following a July trial. Detimore also faced allegations he molested two other victims, but following his first conviction, the victims were provided the opportunity to testify during his sentencing rather than face two more jury trials.

The two other alleged victims delivered emotional speeches during the hearing, sharing the way Detimore’s alleged abuse negatively impacted them throughout their lives. The father of the other victim told the court Detimore should face the maximum penalty. “We hope he never draws another breath of free air,” he said.

Judge Condor did impose a sentence touching on the maximum, and likened child sex abuse to murder in that it “haunts you for life,” he said.