DEQ’s Lily Barkau Participates on Panel at New York Climate Week Event

By Kimberly Mazza

Cheyenne – Lily Barkau, Groundwater Section Manager at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, participated in a panel on Class VI permitting at the American Petroleum Institute and ClearPath event during Climate Week.

The theme of the event was “Unlocking the Path to a Clean Future: Capitalizing, on America’s Advantage.” Held in New York City, the event showcased the future of carbon management and brought together top thought leaders, project developers, investors, and senior Department of Energy (DOE) officials.

Earlier this year, Ms. Barkau was tapped by the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) to serve on the Carbon Dioxide Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration Federal Lands and Outer Continental Shelf Permitting Task Force that provides input to inform the responsible development of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration (CCUS).

A registered geologist, Lily has worked on carbon sequestration regulations for Wyoming that led to the state being granted “primacy” by the EPA to issue permits for carbon sequestration wells for purposes beyond oil production, known as Class VI wells in 2020. Wyoming and North Dakota are the only two states to date to have such primacy.

“Participating in these types of events, brings recognition to the work that Wyoming has done to be a leader in science and revolutionary technology. It also provides an opportunity to be at the forefront of regulations and processes that will enhance the technology while protecting our environment. I’m honored to represent our state in this capacity,” stated Lily.