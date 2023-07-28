Denver unveils new ‘Snowcapped’ helmet / uniform combo

DENVER, COLO. – For the past few NFL offseasons there has been an obsession with showing off new jerseys, or throwback jerseys, on social media by nearly every team. Well, this past week the Denver Broncos continued that trend with their announcement of their “snowcapped” helmets and uniform combinations.
Denver, who finished last season in last place of the heavily competitive AFC West division, are going back to their old school “D” logo featuring the classic orange lettering and white bronco in between. All of that, including the orange stripe down the middle, is set on an all-white helmet that pays tribute to the classic look worn back in the 1980s.
The white helmet doubles as an homage to Colorado’s snow capped mountain ranges which were featured in the reveal video posted on the Broncos’ Twitter page Tuesday morning. Denver will wear the all-white helmets with their orange-on-orange color rush uniform combination during two games this upcoming season.
For the most part, new uniforms or the announcement of throwback uniforms can be polarizing in fandoms but Denver fans and analysts seem to have high reviews for the “Snowcapped” helmets based off social media posts, sports media reaction and interactions under the original posts.
Earlier this offseason the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans announced their throwback uniforms, but Denver is the first team this summer to show off new, never before seen helmets for the upcoming season.
The Broncos have not disclosed when the helmets and uniform combo will be worn, but the videos and images have already stirred up some hype after a rather disappointing 2022 season left fans yearning for the old days.
BY: Shawn O’Brate