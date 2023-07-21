March 27, 1949 – July 18, 2023

Dennis Miller, 74, of Lander, Wyoming died on July 18, 2023 in the Thermopolis Rehab & Wellness Center.

The Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming. The Visitation will be held 9:00am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming 82520.

Dennis was born on March 27, 1949 to Dale F. Miller and Ruth Miriam Rosselit in Lima, Allen, County, Ohio.

He grew up in Delphos, Ohio. He enjoyed swimming, band, and Boy Scouts. In 1967 he graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School then in 1973 he graduated from Ohio State University. He was also a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and has lived in Ohio, California, and Wyoming. He loved driving truck and last worked at the Lander McDonalds.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

Survivors include sister, Martha E. Stensaas of Lander, Wyoming; aunt, Catherine Miller and Anne Miller both of Delphos; numerous cousins and friends.

Denny will always be remembered for his witty “Dennyisms” as well as his kind and gentle spirit.

