Wyoming State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder has been invited to testify before the United States Congress, House Committee on Education and the Workforce Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education. The hearing titled “Protecting Kids: Combatting Graphic, Explicit Content in School Libraries” will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. (EST). Testimony can be viewed here.