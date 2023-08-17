Aug. 23, 1955 – Aug. 15, 2023

Deborah “Debbie” DeLorme, 67, of Riverton, Wyoming died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home with her family by her side. A rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church; feast will follow the service at Eagle Hall.

Deborah Sue DeLorme was born August 23, 1955 in Riverton to Louis and Josephine (Hanway) DeLorme. She lived most of her life in Riverton. She graduated the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services. She worked as the Director of domestic violence and sexual assault for over 20 years.

Debbie married David “Lips” Eugene Pulver. The couple had two children, David J. and Tracy Pulver. They later divorced.

Her family said she loved going to the casino and playing bingo. She took great pride in her home, trees, gardening, plants and grew beautiful roses. She loved her family and especially loved her grandchildren. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

She was a member of the Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church

She is survived by her son, David J. Pulver and wife Christion of Riverton; their children, David J. Pulver, Jr., Ariah Love Pulver and Drey Rodgers; daughter, Tracy Pulver of Riverton and her three children, Brandy Lane, Rylie Merta, and Jeremy Merta; her two grandchildren, John Byron Whiteman and Addilynn Lane; brother, Louis DeLorme; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Josephine DeLorme; former husband David Eugene Pulver; granddaughter, Aubriena Short; and four siblings, Wayne DeLorme, Frances McElroy, Carlene Smith, and Evette Bartel.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com