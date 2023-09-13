Deaths of Registered Voters to be processed much faster

News Release

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray has entered into a revised data sharing agreement with the Department of Health, Vital Statistics Services that reduces the time between a voter’s death and that voter’s removal from Wyoming’s voter rolls. Mortality records previously took as many as four weeks to be processed and received, but will now be received in as little as 3-7 days, shortening the time period between a registered voter’s death and the entry of the death record into Wyoming’s voter registry system by more than 75%.

“Upon taking office, our administration began a comprehensive review of Wyoming’s voter rolls to reduce the opportunity for fraud,” Secretary Gray said. “With respect to our office’s management and ingestion of death records, I am very proud of the work we have been able to accomplish and thankful to Vital Statistics Services for working with our office to address our concerns. Signing this agreement marks an important step toward improving Wyoming’s voter registration system, and I remain committed to continuing to work toward increasing transparency, security, and integrity in Wyoming’s elections.”