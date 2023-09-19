Larry Edward Averett, 71, of Lander, Wyoming died on September 16, 2023.

Larry loved everything outdoors, especially rock hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved flint knapping using various stones. He retired from Safeway as a meat cutter after almost 30 years. Larry always loved to joke and tease, and everyone expected it from him.

He was kind, caring, and willing to lend his hand to those in need. He had a very generous soul. Despite how many years passed, he was always young at heart whether playing with his nieces or tinkering, nothing could stop him.

Larry was outstanding, unique, broke the mold, and there was never a dull moment when he was around.

Even though Larry had a busy life, family always came first. He was always a loving and supportive husband and father.

He always accepted everyone for who they were, which in the end he is loved and cherished by many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 wonderful years, Mona; son, Brett (Hannah); sister, Vicki (A.J., kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids); sisters-in-law, Donna (son and granddaughters), Alma (kids and grandkids), Joyce (kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids), and Alisa (kids); numerous nieces, nephews, many friends, and last, but certainly not least, Shiloh (son/dog)

Larry was preceded in death by both of his parents, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, his nephew, brother-in-law, and several aunts and uncles.

There will be a graveside service for Larry at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 26, at the Mount Hope Cemetery (683 Mt Hope Dr, Lander, WY 82520).

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com