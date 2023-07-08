Day in the Park drew good crowd Early Saturday

The Riverton Arts In Action’s Day in the Park Saturday in Riverton was a big hit with a lots of folks. There were vendors with a variety of products, many of them hand-made, from leatherwork to pottery, to fabric arts to blown glass, from silversmithing to you name it. The Riverton Balloon Club was also there with the programs for this year’s event coming up next weekend along with their 2023 commemorative pin. There were student dancers and student recruiters from CWC, The Gideons were there with their Bibles and an author was promoting her latest Fantasy book. There were food trucks galore and tasty cheeses, lots of homemade soaps and candles, too. Earlier today, when the air was cooler, Cloud Kisser IV was giving tethered rides at the event.

Photos by Ernie Over