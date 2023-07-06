November 12, 1977 – July 2, 2023

A Celebration of Life for David Allen Rees, 45, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Lander City Park Lions Shelter.

David passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Fremont County, Wyoming.

David was born on November 12, 1977, son of William Allen and Vicki Karen (Rosser) Rees in Ogden, Utah. He graduated with the class of 1996 from Mountain View High School.

On May 25, 2000, David married Kelly Griffin in Riverton, Wyoming.

During his younger years, David excelled in team roping and participated in high school rodeo among other sports. He loved spending time on his horse and contributing to the chores on the family ranches. He will always be remembered for his 20+ years coaching. The last five years he was coach of Lander Lobo’s Baseball Team. Another past time of David’s was drawing and sketching many different designs.

He worked for the Griffin Ranch as well as 71 Construction.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kelly Rees and their sons, Peyton (Ashlynne Copinga) Rees and Paxton Rees; parents, Allen and Ruth Rees; parents-in-law, John and Darla Griffin; grandmother, Mary Bates; brothers, Jake (Christine) Rees and Bill (Nikki) Romero; sisters, Marianne (Mark) Bishop, Ronnie (Donald) Johnson, Michelle Stryker, Rebecca Mackay and Kandy (Rusty) Kissling; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Rosser; grandparents, Bill Bates, Herschel and Vesta Lee Griffin, Billy and Joy Rees; step-brother, Kody Kissling; aunts, Dajuana Crichton and Dalynn Peter; cousin Kasie Peter.

Donations may be made to the Lander Lobo’s that will be set up for a Senior Babe Ruth Scholarship in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming, 82501.

