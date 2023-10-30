Jul 17, 1947 – Oct 26, 2023

Dave Witthar, 76 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Hospital in Riverton on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A viewing will be prior to service at 9:00 am. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church. With the Last Call of the Fraternal Order of Firefighters and Air Force Military honors. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Julian David Witthar was born on July 17, 1947 in Independence, Missouri to John Fredrick II and Vera May (Mickey) Witthar. He grew up in Missouri until the age of 10 when the family moved to Denver, Colorado. He attended and graduated West High School in Arvada, Colorado. He then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and served as an airplane mechanic during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He moved to Riverton WY shortly after that.

He worked several years for Clarks Meat House as a butcher and an over the road truck driver. He hauled cows for many different ranches and farms in and out of Fremont County. He then worked for BTI hauling Soda Ash over South Pass for about 15 years. Through out his career as a truck driver his famous CB Sign was Slow Poke, cause we all know how fast he moved. After BTI he trucked for Woodwards for 5 years. He ended his working career at Stotz Equipment, the John Deere Dealership. Farming, ranching, and being a cowboy, was always close to Daves heart.

Dave was a Founding Member of the Wind River Fly Wheelers and a member of Montana Steam Engineers, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Midvale Volunteer Fire Department, Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, National Model Railroad Association, and Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce.

On July 28, 2001 he married Carita May Priebe in Riverton, Wyoming. They celebrated 22 years together this last July. Through out their time together they welcomed many grandchildren into this world and enjoyed them immensely. They had many gatherings at their home and always had room at the dinner table for more to join.

Dave was of the Lutheran faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He served on the board of education for 2 years and was an usher.

He is survived by his wife, Carita Witthar; sons, Aaron Seibert, Brian Seibert, and Ben Witthar; daughter Jessica Guthrie and step-daughters Stephanie Titus, and Valerie Steiner. His brother Mark Witthar and sisters, Janet Marsico and Margert Strasser; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vera May Witthar; and grandparents, John F. Witthar, Sr. and Pearl Witthar and grandson Christian M. Guthrie.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or school, Riverton Volunteer Fire Department and/ or Help for Health Hospice care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com