October 4, 1991- August 25, 2023

Dale Wayne LittleBear, Bear Child Woxuusoo, 31, of Ethete, Wy died on August 25, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wy. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall, 490 Ethete Rd, Ethete, Wy. Wake will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall, 490 Ethete Rd, Ethete Wy. All night visitation will follow at 7 Coolidge Rd, Ethete, Wy.

Dale Wayne LittleBear was born on October 4, 1991 to Harold Silas LittleBear and Arlene J. Oldman in Lander Wy. He attended Wyoming Indian Schools. During high school he was selected as homecoming attendant with Celena Aragon his freshman year. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, he loved terrorizing them as well as the rest of the family. Dale was a strong believer in the ceremonial and traditional ways of the Arapaho Tribe. He liked to cruise, listen to music, he also enjoyed going to casino, eating out and

watching movies.

Dale is survived by his parents Arlene J. Oldman and Harold S. LittleBear; GodParents Cathy Jo Goggles and Shannon Glenmore; Brothers; Silas LittleBear, Guy Brown, Kaelube Carpenter, William Carpenter, Jerrell Tillman, Duane Oldman III, Jeffery Headley, Jeremy Headley, Dustin Headley, Carlos Chavez, Ronald Mitchell Jr, Owen St. Clair Jr,Connelly BigKnife, Jalen BigKnife, Anthony BigKnife, Riley BigKnife, Joshua Chavez, Sherman Chavez; Sisters Waynette Carpenter, Dayanna Oldman, Delilah Oldman, Tara BlackElk, LaWayne BlackElk, Lillian BlackElk, Alli Ferris, Shenoa Sage, Callie Valdez, Chanice Glenmore, Quannah Glenmore-C’Hair; Grandparents Ducky Goggles, Arline Trosper, Myra Watt, Keith Chavez, Marty Chavez, Clarence Coey Chavez, Terrence Rhodes, Alvena Oldman; Sundance Grandpa Daniel C’Bearing; Uncles Duane Oldman Jr, Truman Trosper, Vernon Spoonhunter, Mylan Glenmore Sr, Tony Hopper, Brian Rhodes, Matt Rhodes,

Mark Rhodes, Mike Hopper, Tony Hernadez, Alynn Kniffin, Alynn Chavez, Billy Watt Jr, Donnie Watt; Aunts Gretta Oldman, Lanelle Goggles, Donna Trosper-Ferris, Donita StandingElk, Patricia Trosper, Shelly Trosper, Rosie Trosper, Jolene Spoonhunter, Mona Glenmore, and Loula Watt.

Preceded in Death by Grandpas Duane Oldman Sr, Jimmy Oldman, Michael Hatt, Bruce Chavez, Donnie Chavez, Billy Watt Sr; Grandmas Iris Oldman, Mary LittleBear, Wyoma Ballard, Kathy Chavez, Vera Trosper, Pauline Kniffin; Uncles James Oldman, Billy Oldman, Patrick Chavez, Chester Duane, Matthew Watt, Myron Chavez, Rupert Goggles Jr, Rudy Piper, Michael Hatt; Aunties Valerie Chavez, Shanda Glenmore, Marie Piper, Judy Piper, Ruth Young, Naomi Nephi; Great Grandparents Joseph and Lillian Chavez, Winnie BigRoad, Vidale Ballard, Effie Ballard; Brother Sherman Sage Jr., Brodie Potter.

In our time of grief the family apologizes if we failed to mention any other family members. Hohou’