Nov 25, 1936 – Nov 7, 2023

Dale Leonard Ransom, 86, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 peacefully at home with his family by his side. According to his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Dale was born November 25, 1936 in Hawk Springs, Wyoming a son to Earnest Leroy Ransom and Myrtle (Schooley) Ransom.

After growing up in various locations in Wyoming, he and his family made their long-time home in Lander and Riverton.

On December 12, 1957, he married the love of his life, Elsie Lane Riezanstein; three children came from this marriage, Susan Kay, David Leroy, and Daleen Lavonne.

After a long and happy life, he met his maker proudly.

