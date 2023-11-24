CWC’s Festival of Carols planned December 5th – Save the Date

The Central Wyoming College Music Department will be presenting its annual Festival of Carols on December 5th. Here’s what you need to know:

What: CWC Music presents a Festival of Carols

Who: The CWC Collegiate Chorale, Brass Ensemble, Handbell Choir, and the South Pass Traditional Jazz Ensemble.

Where: The Peck Arts Center Theater – CWC Riverton Campus

When: Tuesday, December 5th at 7PM

How Much: Admission is free, donations will be collected for the Riverton Help Center and the Lander Care and Share Food Bank