CWC Men Sweep Weekend Games, CWC Women had Tough Road Trip

After a much needed Thanksgiving break the men’s basketball team was back in action last weekend heading south for two Region 9 opponents. On Friday the team faced off against Otero followed by a game on Saturday against Lamar. Here is how the games turned out:

CWC: 81 – OTERO: 78

Traveling for the first time to Otero under Coach Schmit’s leadership, the Rustlers knew they were in for an intense game. “Otero is a really hard spot to play from what I have heard from other coaches in the region. They have tough players, are talented, and are coached hard. I knew this game would be a challenge for the guys.” quoted Coach Schmit on his first trip to La Junta.

CWC jumped all over the Rattlers early in the contest, racing out to a double digit lead. That lead was quickly erased by some sloppy play and transition dunks by Otero. At halftime Otero held a 6 point lead, which they held up until the 5 minute mark of the second half. Late in the game saw play after play made by CWC. Timely baskets down the stretch from Jayden Warren , King Solomon , and Lorence Dela Cruz gave CWC the lead which they held on to, winning by a final margin of 3, 81-78

CWC: 83 – LAMAR: 74

Backing up the Otero game was a short trip to Lamar. Another first time trip for CWC. Playing a Lamar team that was 6-0 at home and coming off a win against Western Wyoming was not going to be easy for CWC. “From what Lamar has done early in the season, you could argue they are one of the best teams in the south. They have wins against LCCC, Western Wyoming, and Garden City on their home floor. Coach Cellars coaches his kids up, so coming away with a win against this level of team was a big time accomplishment by the team.” commented Coach Schmit on this team’s weekend sweep.

The Rustlers once again started the game on fire, with Vince Tedeschi scoring a quick 8 points to get CWC out to a 20-6 lead. Lamar did not back down from the early barrage of baskets and cut the lead to 3 at halftime, CWC 38 – Lamar 35. The sophomore leadership from Cruz , Warren , and Engle in the second half never let Lamar get any closer. Holding the lead for the entire 40 minute contest CWC came away from the game with their first weekend sweep of the season and set their record against Region 9 programs at 4-1.

CWC has a busy week to finish out the first semester of games. On Tuesday, the team took the floor at home against undefeated and now 12-0 Snow College of Utah with the Badgers winning 107-86. Later in the week the Rustlers will travel to NJC to play McCook on Friday and Trinidad State on Saturday. The Rustlers are now 6-7 on the year.

Women’s Basketball

The Rustlers had a tough week as they lost three games on the road to three very good teams. On Tuesday Esperanza Vergara hit for 14 points and Emily Sawyer added 13 as the Rustlers fell to 23rd ranked Northeastern. On Friday the Rustlers ran into a SLCC defense that held the Rustlers to just 34 points as they fell to the Bruins 93-34. The Rustlers struggled again on Saturday as they were held to 41 points against 16th ranked Utah State Eastern losing 70-41. Vergara led the Rustlers with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sawyer added 10 points and 10 boards.

“Strength of schedule is one of the components that a team measures their success on and this past week was as tough as it gets. These games provided learning opportunities that I know our coaching staff and athletes will learn from and improve on ” Dean of Students/Athletic Director Steve Barlow.