CWC Men go 1-1 this past weekend

The CWC Men’s Basketball team spilt a pair of home games this past weekend. Friday night the Rustlers took the floor against Utah Post Grad out of Salt Lake. This was one of the few games on the Rustlers pre-season schedule that was to be a built in win. “Scheduling is incredibly challenging. I want to push the guys with high level opponents, but I also have to find some teams I know we can beat. This was one of those teams and the guys took advantage of it.” Coach Brad Schmit commented on his team’s lopsided win, 119-70.

Saturday’s contest against Dawson CC out of Glendive, MT was a whole different challenge. Dawson entered the game with a 4-0 record after winning their opening pre-season tournament and beating Western Wyoming on Friday night. The game was competitive throughout the first half with quality play from both teams. With the score tied 38-38 at halftime, the game looked like it would be a 40 minute battle. Unfortunately the Rustlers lost Sam Marbury , a starter and impact player, at halftime along with shooting a dismal 30% from the field in the second half. “We cannot overcome losing guys to injuries and shooting the basketball the way we did. To beat the higher level teams on our schedule, our entire roster needs to play to their capabilities. Tonight that was not the case. I hope we can put a 40 minute performance together again sometime soon or we are going to be in a tough spot.” quoted Coach Schmit on his team’s 15 point loss, 76-91.