CWC Basketball: Women to North Platte, Men Don’t Play until Jan. 5-6

Men’s basketball wrapped up their first semester of games last week. Playing three opponents: Snow College (NJCAA #6), McCook, and Trinidad State (defending Region 9 champions). The week did not go the way the Rustlers were hoping, dropping all three contests. Here is a breakdown of each game:

GAME #1: CWC: 86- SNOW: 107

The second meeting against the 6th ranked Badgers did not have the same feel as the first contest. After battling Snow on their home court a couple weeks earlier, the Rustlers did not have the same level of pop they did in game 1. Snow jumped all over the Rustlers early and did not let up. “You can see why this team is undefeated and ranked sixth in the country. They are physically more mature than us, play better as a team, and outworked us in every aspect of the game.” commented Coach Brad Schmit on his team’s poor performance.

GAME #2: CWC: 76- MCCOOK: 79

Traveling to Sterling, CO for the Region 9 crossover event were the last games on the schedule for the first semester. On Friday, CWC took the court to play McCook. Both teams have shown glimpses of their potential first semester with some quality wins and bad losses. For 40 minutes, the game was a battle with both teams holding leads throughout the contest. With CWC holding a 5 point lead with 5 minutes to play, the game looked like it would go to the Rustlers. Sloppy offense and lack of a competitive spirit on the defensive end saw McCook battle back to take the lead late. A late turnover and missed three point shot at the buzzer saw CWC drop the contest.

GAME #3: CWC: 69 – TRINIDAD STATE: 87

Coming off of back to back losses to play the defending Region 9 champions was not the spot the Rustlers wanted to be in. “We are not playing our best basketball right now, so taking on a team with a winning pedigree, a top 30 team in the NJCAA, and a team coming off a loss, was not something me or the guys were excited about.” Coach Schmit stated about the game against Trinidad. Though the final margin was 18 points the game was in question up until the last five minutes. CWC was within 4 at the 9 minute mark. With a poorly played stretch of basketball, the lead quickly ballooned from 4 to 15. The Rustlers could never regain any momentum, which led to the lopsided final score.

The Rustlers head into Christmas break with a record of 6-9. The team will return to the court on Friday, January 5th against Otero and Saturday, January 6th against Lamar. Both games will be held in the CWC gym.