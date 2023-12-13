Curt Gowdy’s humorous memory of fly-fishing with Rosalynn Carter

Gowdy’s attribute of kindness continues today by daughter Cheryl

Following the recent passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, she was eulogized at numerous services with heartwarming and humorous stories of her life.

Fishing, especially fly-fishing, was one of her and President Jimmy Carter’s favorite pursuits.

And on that topic, there’s one more fond and fun memory worth telling about Rosalynn Carter while fly-fishing for “The American Sportsman” cameras.

It comes from Cheryl Gowdy. She’s the daughter of Wyoming’s favorite son, the late Curt Gowdy who gained international fame as a radio and TV broadcast pioneer.

A little background on the “Cowboy at the Mike”: Curt was a multi-talented Cheyenne, native, who turned from a local Wyoming broadcaster to an Oklahoma regional sportscaster in the 1940s before making a huge leap across the nation in the ‘50s calling play-by-play for the Boston Red Sox over a 15-year span.

As sports and broadcasting quickly evolved in the mid-’60s, Curt’s versatility and extensive research before each game found him behind the microphone broadcasting nationally on NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA football and basketball contests and Bowl games. He called some of the biggest and most iconic moments in sports history voicing the first Super Bowl in 1967 and eight more after, 16 World Series, 16 MLB All-Star Games, eight Olympics, 12 Rose Bowls, and 24 NCAA Final Four collegiate basketball tournaments.

He worked for all of three major networks (ABC, NBC, CBS) as well as PBS. And as cable TV emerged he was sought out by ESPN and HBO as well.

But to the millions of outdoor sportsmen, Gowdy was best remembered as the host of the 20-year award-winning ABC-TV program The American Sportsman. Spanning the globe Curt fished and hunted with hundreds of celebrities in the weekly show airing annually from January to March. Gowdy described them as “some of the best times of my life.”

Cheryl frequently served as the show’s associate producer and she shared an unusual moment her father had while filming a fly-fishing segment in mid-August for “The American Sportsman” with the Carters in Canada.

“It was one of my father’s favorite stories to tell,” she smiled setting the scene.

“While filming from boats in the middle of the river, the reel suddenly slipped off Mrs. Carter’s fly rod and dropped into the river. Without a second thought, Curt showed his chivalry jumping in the very cold water to retrieve it.

“He jumped out of the boat and swam underwater to get her reel back from the river bottom. In the meantime, Roselynn hooked this large salmon and she played him with the reel still in the river,” she said.

Once he surfaced Curt and the film crew quickly taped the reel back to the rod with gray gaffers’ tape and she finally landed the fish, a big 25-pounder.

“They got the boat up to the bank and got a good close-up of the large fish…. and the heavily taped reel. Dad said ‘That was some catch, Mrs. Carter,’ and she held up her hand with a smile and said ‘and only one broken fingernail.’”

“Dad loved telling that memory,” Ms. Gowdy said. “It was Rosalynn’s birthday and despite being in the middle of nowhere my mother Jerre prepped a magnificent celebration.”

Gowdy’s work behind the microphone spanned nearly seven decades to become one of the most famous and instantly recognizable national broadcast voices for over half of them.

Possibly Curt’s finest attributes was his humility, warmth and kindness recognized throughout the broadcast industry by his peers, by sport-fishermen — especially with a fly — thousands of baseball, football and basketball players, coaches and fans, and the millions of radio and TV listeners and viewers.

Wyoming’s Curt Gowdy State Park named in his honor

Of all the 13 Emmy awards he received, the 23 halls of fame he was inducted into, being the first international sportscaster to win the Peabody Award for excellence in broadcasting, none was more humbling than being honored when his home state named the Curt Gowdy State Park after him on March 27, 1972.

Located an equal distance between Cheyenne and Laramie the expansive site includes three lakes, hiking and biking trails, RV and tent camping sites, boating, fishing and beauty. “Everything that I love,” Gowdy said of the park in his honor which is visited by over a half-million people year-round.

On July of 2013, through funding donated by John Morris, a close friend of Gowdy and Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, and the Wyoming Legislature, the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center was opened. The visitor center not only features green-building accreditation standards, but also features exhibits honoring Gowdy’s career.

Like father, like daughter, kindness radiates with children’s Little House on the Park

A new addition to Curt Gowdy State Park, The Little House on the Park, exemplifies this Gowdy Family Legacy of love, kindness and caring. It opened last summer to great fanfare.

The Little House, created by Cheryl Gowdy, returns to the simpler days of log cabins and provides a safe haven to teach and inspire children to fall in love with kindness.

The Little House features interactive and hands-on exhibits that encourage the behavior of kindness while teaching through art, game-playing and children’s exhibits and presentations. It is a place of inclusion where all children can feel welcome and safe.

The environment at the Little House is happy and joyous and will help build positive relationships throughout the summer of 2024 from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.