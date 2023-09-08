Cunningham named to Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame

Former long-time Fremont County Extension Agent Ron Cunningham of Lander was inducted into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame earlier this summer. U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis were there to honor Cunningham who served UW Extension in the county for 32 years. Prior to that, he was the supervisor for Fremont County Weed and Pest. Overall, the Pavillion native served for over 40 years locally.

In making the announcement, Cunningham was feted for his life-long commitment to agriculture. Growing up on a farm in rural Pavillion, Ron earned an Associates degree from Casper College and then a teaching degree from the University of Wyoming. But it was on-the-ground ag that pulled Cunningham into his career path. After managing a ranch near Ten Sleep, Cunningham joined UW Extension in Washakie County for six years and eventually transferred to Lander where he spent the next 32 years.

“Ron has absolutely demonstrated a lifelong commitment to Wyoming agriculture through his professional career, personal relationships and dedicated public service. More importantly, Ron has instilled the importance of agriculture and the closely associated values of hard work, honesty and resilience to literally thousands of people whom he served as a ag teacher, weed and pest supervisor and county agent,” said UW Extension Associate Dean and Director Kelly Crane.

Under Cunningham’s leadership, the popular and annual Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days was launched, he’s been a champion of working with youth in agriculture, and has been a leader in educational programming for the agriculture industry.

