Craig Bohl Announces His Retirement as Head Coach of Wyoming Football

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Wednesday that he is retiring as head coach of the Wyoming Cowboys. Bohl’s retirement will end his 10-year tenure leading the Cowboys, which is the longest of any head football coach in school history. He will coach the Cowboys through this year’s Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson, Ariz.



Bohl steps away from Wyoming Football after one of the most sustained periods of success in program history, including: more bowl victories (3) and more bowl appearances (6) than any coach in school history; six winning seasons — second most of any Wyoming coach; and more NFL players developed than at any time in program history.

“Being the head football coach of the Wyoming Cowboys has been a privilege,” said Bohl. “I felt like now was the time for me step away and entrust the program to new leadership. I want to thank all the young men who have worn the Brown and Gold over the past 10 years for their dedication and for their passion in representing this football program, this university and this state. Many thanks to all the assistant coaches and staff who have helped build Wyoming football into a consistently winning program over this past decade.



“We couldn’t have had the success we’ve had at Wyoming without the support of Athletics Director Tom Burman. I can’t thank Tom enough for giving me the opportunity to serve as head coach of a Cowboy Football program that I have been proud to lead and that will always have a special place in my heart. Tom has been a great friend and a great partner in developing Cowboy Football into the program we have today.



“To the Wyoming fans, I know I speak for our players and our coaches in saying you’ve made War Memorial Stadium a special place on game days. Thank you for all your support through the years.



“Personally, I also want to thank Gene Taylor (former North Dakota State Athletics Director) for giving me my first opportunity to be a head coach 21 years ago. Also, thanks to all the coaches who I’ve worked with throughout the years. And finally, to the man whose mentorship has meant so much to me in my career — first as a player and then as an assistant coach and as a head coach — my former head coach at Nebraska Tom Osborne.



“There’s one more ballgame before I ride off as an old Cowboy. Let’s Ride for the Brand one more time and get a win in Tucson. Go Pokes!”



“Coach Bohl has been an outstanding ambassador for UW Athletics and has been a great mentor to our student-athletes,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “When I hired Craig as head coach, we both said our goal was to return Cowboy Football to a place of relevance in the Mountain West Conference and to be a consistently winning program. With Coach’s leadership, our football program has accomplished that.



“Craig has reflected the character of the state of Wyoming, and the football program he’s built is representative of the blue-collar nature of the people of Wyoming. I am very thankful for all that Coach Bohl has accomplished and represented during his time as our head coach. I wish him, his wife Leia and his family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”