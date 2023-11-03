Cowgirls V-Ball Continue Road Swing Saturday at San Jose

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team continues its four-match road trip with its second road match of the stretch. The Cowgirls travel to San Jose State for a 1 p.m., contest Saturday.

The Cowgirls (16-8, 5-8 MW) are coming off a four-set loss Tuesday at Colorado State. UW looked to rally in the loss after dropping the first two sets and won the third against the Rams. In the fourth, Wyoming had a 14-9 lead midway through the set, but CSU was able to rally to defeat the Cowgirls in four.

Rylee Schulz led the Cowgirl offense in the loss with 18 kills and hit an impressive .471 on the night. Schulz also tallied her sixth double-double of the season as she tied a career-high and led the team with 12 digs in the loss. Kasia Partyka also had a double-double against the Rams as she notched 42 assists and 10 digs. Partyka also led the way with six total blocks in the match.

Partyka continues to lead the league and ranks high in the national rankings averaging 10.73 assists per set this season. Schulz, meanwhile, ranks sixth in the Mountain West averaging 3.34 kills per set and is eighth with 3.81 points per set. Tierney Barlow is sixth in the league averaging 4.03 points per and is fifth averaging 1.13 blocks a set. Barlow also ranks fourth in the conference with a .379 hitting percentage. In conference-only action, Sarah Holcomb leads the MW with 1.38 blocks per set.

San Jose State is led offensively by Nayeli Ti’a’s 255 kills while Letizia Cammillucci has 220. Blaire Fleming’s 3.86 kills per set leads the squad. In MW play, Brooke Susser ranks eighth averaging 7.23 assists per set. Defensively, Jiana Lawson’s 1.16 blocks per set rank fifth while Alessia Buffagni is fourth in the conference averaging 3.46 digs a set. UW swept the Spartans earlier this season in October in Laramie.

Saturday closes the first week of Wyoming’s two-week road swing. The Cowgirls will hit the road to San Diego State and UNLV next week to close the four matches away from home.