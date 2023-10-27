Cowgirls end regular Soccer Season at 6-8-5

The University of Wyoming soccer team closed the book on its 2023 season Thursday. The Cowgirls dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Colorado State at the Madrid Sports Complex.

The loss gives Wyoming a final record of 6-8-5 overall and 2-7-2 (8 points) in Mountain West Conference play. The victory improves the Rams to 11-5-3 overall and 6-3-2 (20 points) in league action.

Colorado State advances to the conference tournament. It’ll be the No. 4 seed and play Sunday against a team that’s yet to be determined.

Mia Casey provided the lone goal Thursday. She found the back of the net during the 13th minute off a pass from Olivia Fout.

The Cowgirls outshot the Rams, 16-7. Jamie Tatum led the way with four shots, and Alyssa Bedard added three.

Miyuki Schoyen made four saves at goalkeeper for Wyoming. Her counterpart, Shayna Ross, logged four saves for Colorado State.

Laramie is the host for the league’s postseason tournament. That action takes place Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday.