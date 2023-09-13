Cowgirl Tennis Opens Fall Play at Bedford Cup

First of four fall tournaments for the Cowgirls

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team begins its fall slate this week with a trip down to the Air Force Academy for the Bedford Cup. That event will run from Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, the 17th. This will be the first of four fall tournaments for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming is coming off its first Mountain West title in program history in 2023 after compiling a 16-11 overall record and a 9-1 mark in league play. The Cowgirls appeared in their first postseason national tournament last spring, after appearing in the inaugural Universal Tennis NIT Championships, where they went 2-1 with victories over Appalachian State and Cal Poly. UW returns seven student-athletes from its championship team and will look to replace a pair of All-Mountain West honorees.

The Cowgirls welcome back three-time All-Mountain West Singles and Doubles honoree, Sophie Zehender. Also returning in 2023-24 is Serina Abriola, Violetta Borodina, Noesjka Brink, Nikol Dobrilova, Adel Ismagulova and Lucia Malinak. Wyoming welcomes one newcomer this season, in highly-touted freshman Jeselle Ante (Riverside, Calif.).

This week’s field will include 10 other programs, including five Mountain West teams. The field features host-Air Force, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Denver, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico and Utah State.

BY: Kevin DeVries – University of Wyoming Athletics

Schedule of Events:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (2 ROUNDS of Doubles)

2:30 PM Warm- Up start time

3:30 PM Doubles Rd of 32

4:30 PM Doubles Rd of 16

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 (1 doubles, 2 Singles matches)

7:45 AM Warm-Up all teams

9 :00 AM Doubles Quarterfinals

10:00 AM Singles Rd of 16 (*some matches will start later).

2:15 PM Singles Quarterfinals

Eliminated players (two losses) out of singles, please sign up before leaving Friday if want another match Saturday.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 (1 doubles, 1 Singles)

7:45 AM Warm-Up all teams

9:00 AM Doubles Semifinals

10:00 AM Singles Semifinals

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (1 doubles, 1 Singles)

7:45 AM Warm-Up all teams

9:00 AM Doubles Finals

10:00 AM Singles Finals (*)Post play Awards

*All times are Mountain Time and are subject to change