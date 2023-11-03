Cowgirl Basketball had big exhibition win over Western Colorado

The Wyoming Cowgirl hoops squad used a big second quarter Thursday night inside the Arena-Auditorium to help them on their way to a 86-72 exhibition win over Western Colorado.

Wyoming led 16-14 after the first but surged to a 49-28 lead at the halftime after outscoring the Mountaineers 33-14 in the second quarter. WCU outscored the Cowgirls in the second half as a lot of younger players saw action for the Brown & Gold. The Mountaineers made seven of nine field goals late in the fourth quarter to help make the final margin slimmer.

A total of four Cowgirls scored in double figures in the exhibition win and were led by Allyson Fertig’s 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Emily Mellema had 13 points and three assists while Marta Savic and Maren McKenna each added 10. Savic and Kati Ollilainen led the Cowgirls with five assists apiece in the victory.

For the game, UW shot an impressive 56-percent from the floor (33-59) and made 7-of-17 from 3-point range (41.2-percent). WCU shot 43-percent for the contest and made 10-of-30 from three. The Mountaineers went 14-of-18 at the free-throw line while the Cowgirls shot just 13-of-20 at the stripe.

UW doubled-up Western Colorado in points in the paint, 48-24 and had an 11-6 edge in second-chance points. The Cowgirls garnered a 37-30 rebounding edge and recorded 23 assists in the win. Both teams were sloppy with the ball at times as the Mountaineers committed 19 turnovers and Wyoming had 20.

Next up, things tip-off for real Monday, November 6 as North Dakota comes to town for a 6:30 p.m., contest.