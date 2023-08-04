Cowgirl Basketball Announces Impressive Non-Conference Slate

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirls have finalized and announced their 2023-24 non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. UW will play 11 non-Mountain West contests with five coming at home in the Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming will host Western Colorado in a November 2 exhibition contest to begin the season. The 2023-24 season officially begins with a contest Nov. 6 to tip-off the regular season against North Dakota in Laramie. This will be the second consecutive season the Cowgirls and Fighting Hawks have faced off in the season opener as UW traveled to Grand Forks last season.

Nebraska comes to town Nov. 10 as it marks the third consecutive season the Cowgirls and Huskers will face-off. It will be the first time since 2006 that UW will host Nebraska. After that, the Cowgirls will play their next two on the road, Nov. 14 against Denver and the 18th at Gonzaga. Wyoming and Denver have played every season dating back to 2007 while the Bulldogs and Cowgirls will meet for the fifth-straight year.

The Cowgirls close the month of November with a pair of home contests beginning Nov. 21 against Chadron State. The game with CSC will be Wyoming’s annual Education Day Game. Nov. 28, BYU will come to Laramie for the first meeting with the Cougars since they left the Mountain West in 2011. December opens with another big time contest as the Cowgirls travel to Stillwater, Okla., for a game against Oklahoma State on the third. OSU has made a trip to the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three seasons. Wyoming’s final home non-conference contest comes Dec. 10 against Creighton. The Bluejays have made each of the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Wyoming closes its non-con slate with a trip to Montana State for a Dec. 17 contest. The Cowgirls will also play in a neutral-site tournament for the third-straight season as they travel to Las Vegas Dec. 20-22 for the Holiday Hoops Classic. UW will play a pair of neutral games at the tournament to close its non-conference action.

Season tickets are currently on sale for Cowgirl Basketball. Ticket prices are as low as $130 for Cowgirl season tickets and fans can save a considerable amount purchasing season tickets versus single-game tickets. Fans can access the UW Athletic Ticket office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive or by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu or by calling 307-766-7220.

BY: Kevin DeVries, UW Athletics