Cowboys dismiss another running back, second in past six games

LARAMIE – For the second season in a row the University of Wyoming Cowboys’ football team has dismissed one of their star running backs, this time the ball carrier being sophomore DQ James. James, along with his father Byron Sparks, confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after, Cowboys’ head coach Craig Bohl confirmed the dismissal in a statement to the media: “DQ James is no longer part of the University of Wyoming football team. We wish DQ all the best in the future,” Coach Bohl stated.
James originally came to Laramie in 2021 after originally committing to Hawaii out of Lancaster High School in the Dallas metropolitan area. Last year James carried the ball 40 times for 346 yards (8.6 yards per carry) which paired well with his five receptions for 44 yards (8.8 yards per reception. He could have had more opportunities if then-starting running back Titus Swen left or was dismissed earlier than he eventually was before the Cowboys’ bowl game against Ohio.
Fast forward to this season and there was a lot of hype around James possibly taking over as RB1 on the depth chart. But, four games into the season, James was tied with junior running back Harrison Waylee in carries (35) yet he only accumulated 106 rushing yards (3.0 yards per carry) compared to Waylee’s 266 (7.6 ypc). Not only that, James was also behind sophomore running back Sam Scott in rushing yards (114) despite Scott’s 18 total carries (6.3 ypc).
In an Instagram Live video after the announcement, James said that he “entered the [transfer] portal” and that he “didn’t get dismissed. I entered the portal. For everybody, I did not get kicked off. I entered the portal.”
James finished Saturday’s 22-19 victory over Appalachian State with just four yards on one carry and was only targeted in the passing game once, leading to a bobbled pass that was intercepted and returned by Appalachian State’s Tyrek Funderberk for an 18-yard pick-six. After 13 games in two seasons for the Cowboys, James ends his time in Wyoming with 452 total rushing yards on six yards per carry with seven receptions for 58 yards (8.3 yards per catch). James failed to record a touchdown in those thirteen games.
Wyoming now moves onto New Mexico this weekend with Waylee leading the running backs room along with Scott and junior Jamari Ferrell taking snaps in the backfield. Quarterback Andrew Peasley currently ranks fourth in rushing yards for the Cowboys with 96 total yards and two touchdowns.
