County to debate change in Distributing Half-Cent Tax Monies

The Fremont County Commissioners this week spent a portion of their Tuesday meeting debating their M.O.V.E. (Making Opportunity for a Viable Economy) half-cent tax committee rules.

Chairman Larry Allen noted that the MOVE Committee is dealing with 23 separate applications this quarter, and a revision of their rules may now be in order.

“Allen said his concerns are that if the committee recommended a material purchase, such as land or equipment, and the board granted that request the MOVE program should be reimbursed if that property is then sold. “If we approved a construction loan for a remodel for a business and then they move out, we need to be reimbursed for that money so they would not be getting that profit,” he said. ” If that occurs within a year they should have to repay that money. It’s a pretty good money making scheme, the way I look at it.”

He said the same thing goes for equipment. “If we agree to buy a dump truck, for example, then they sell that piece of equipment, it can be or should be mortgaged. The MOVE committee or other funding sources should be listed on the title,” Allen said. “If the applicant establishes their business with the equipment we funded, and they get established and then they sell, we should be reimbursed. They should not be able to keep allt hat funding.”

The Chairman said he is not happy with the way each project reports back to the commissioners, either.

“We get a letter for a report. Once they send in an initial update, they are pretty well free. We need more,” he said.

Allen also proposed to limit a MOVE grant to only one-time funding. He said MOVE had funded several groups more than once, “I don’t think that’s right.” He also said the county needs a better way of tracking the funds so we know where the money is going and for what it is used for.”

Commissioner Clarence Thomas said he could agree to one time funding. “We can’t afford to get into buying equipment with an entity. They should be awarded and then it’s on them. I don’t think we need to put our hand in and take it back. That’s a fine line.”

Allen quickly aid he is not reommending that the county be a big brother and watch everything the applicants do.

Thomas then said that a business is a risk. “If we get involved in managing a business, are we then taking over?” he asked. “I don’t feel it is necessary for us to be involved.”

Allen said any money that is returned would then to able to be used for another applicant.

Commissioner Mike Jones, noting the 23 current applicants, suggested a sort be done on them first. “Just like an employment application, some are clearly good and others are not.”

Allen said he would meet with the MOVE Committee and maybe come up with some rules for criterial for applying. “It’s time to regroup and come back next quarter. We need policy and procedures before acting on these (23).”

Jones, however, suggested only a 30 day delay. “Let’s just cancel this month’s awards and straighten it all up and come back in 30 days, not a whole quarter. And let’s do a sort up front so we don’t have to end everybody through the entire process.