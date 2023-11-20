County Sheriff: Man Shot and Killed Charging Dog in Shoshoni

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Cody B. Carter, 38, San Diego, CA, arrested for interference with a peace officer and providing false identification

Stephanie R. Clark, 32, Riverton, arrested fo possession of a controlled substance, registration violation, no proof of insurance, and a contempt of court warrant.

Priscilla F. Gould, 20, Arapahoe, arrested on a failed to appear warrant

Curtis M. Oldman, 54, Riverton, arrested on three failed to appear warrants

Keanan R. Pfisterer, 28, Riverton, arrested for driving while under the influence.

November 17

8:02 a.m. Sandy Drive, Riverton – A neighbor’s brown dog killed their cat. The Wind River Police were notified.

12:04 p.m. Paradise Valley Road, Riverton – A two vehicle crash was reported. No injuries.

8:50 a.m. Milepost 87, Crowheart – A vehicle vs a deer collision was reported. The deer was killed. The vehicle needed towed.

November 18

12:46 p.m. Gardens North Drive, Riverton – A 16-year-old boy was threatened by an older man who was contacted by deputies. The suspect complained about the boy’s driving habits. The suspect was warned about his behavior.

November 19

11:30 a.m. Oak Street, Shoshoni – A man called and said he shot dead a neighbor’s dog that was charging him. The Shoshoni Police investigated.

10:56 p.m. 89 Gas Hills Road, Riverton – A Wyoming State Trooper requested assistance on a traffic stop with one person detained. A deputy responded.