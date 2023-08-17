County Municipalities Seeking State Shooting Complex

At least two Fremont County Communities are planning to go after a newly authorized Wyoming State Shooting Complex and others may jump on board soon.

The 2023 Legislature established a State Shooting Complex Task Force Oversight Committee. St. Rep. Pepper Ottman of HD 34 in Fremont County is one of three state lawmakers appointed to sit on the Committee. The others are St. Rep. Art Washut of Casper plus Senators Larry Hicks of Baggs and John Kolb of Rock Springs. Its next meeting is tentatively set for September 27 in Riverton. Other local members of the Oversight Committee include Cade Maestas of Lander’s MAVEN Optics representing firearm, archery or firearm manufacturing companies, plus Judy Legerksi of Lander, former CEO of the National Civilian Marksmanship Program.

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith have both both announced they would like to host the new complex in their respective towns. The subject will be a topic of discussion at the next Fremont County Association of Governments meeting at the courthouse in Lander on Thursday, August 24th.

The Task Force will consider locations, costs and feasibility of a state shooting complex.

The duties of the Oversight Committee were outlined in the enabling legislation:

The task force shall:

(i) Develop a framework for the selection of a location for the Wyoming state shooting complex;

(ii) Review other shooting facilities in the region and develop preliminary specifications, plans and features for the Wyoming state shooting complex;

(iii) Develop a request for proposals so that local governments, private sector entities or a combination of both may submit proposals to be considered for the location of the Wyoming state shooting complex;

(iv) Make recommendations for the development, location and administrative structure of the Wyoming state shooting complex to the governor, the joint appropriations committee and the joint travel, recreation, wildlife and cultural resources interim committee.

(d) Not later than October 1 of each year the task force shall report to the governor, the joint appropriations committee and the joint travel, recreation, wildlife and cultural resources interim committee on the activities of the task force under this section.

(e) The legislative members of the task force shall receive compensation, per diem and travel expenses in the manner and amount prescribed by W.S. 28‑5‑101. Task force members who are not legislators and are not state employees shall receive the compensation, per diem and mileage paid to members of the Wyoming legislature under W.S. 28‑5‑101.

(f) The task force shall be staffed by the legislative service office.

(g) The task force shall terminate June 30, 2026.