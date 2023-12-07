County Made Changes to its Half Cent Economic Development Tax program

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday adopted some changes to is half-cent Economic Development Tax program that closely follows what the City of Riverton has been doing, that is, requiring an agreement that governs the use of the funding award, and providing for reporting. If funds are not used as prescribed, the money could be returned to the county.

Commissioners also instituted a rule change that any applicants seeking money from the county’s program can only receive funding one time from any of the county’s half-cent tax funding sources. It prevents an entity from coming back for additional funding or seeking additional funding from another half-cent tax program.

In other action, commissioners authorized $600,000 for the county facility keyless entry and surveillance projects.