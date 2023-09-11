County Bands Participated in UW Band Day Saturday

There was the green and white from Lander, the red and black from Riverton and the Carolina blue and red from Wyoming Indian high schools. All three county schools were part of a massed 1,100 member band at the University of Wyoming’s Band Day Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The three local bands participated in activities all morning in Laramie, and then performed at half-time of the Wyoming vs Portland State football game that afternoon. The massed band performed to perfection, spelling out the letters W-Y-O on the field and leading the crowd of 22,121 fans in a rousing rendition of Ragtime Cowboy Joe. Wyoming won the football game 31-17.