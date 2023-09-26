County avoids ambulance strike

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Fremont County Commissioners voted Monday to approve an amendment to the contract with Frontier Ambulance after the union workers voted to strike last week.

While the agreement hasn’t yet been formalized between the union and Frontier’s parent company Priority Ambulance, the increase – $386,796 – is what the company had asked for, and the deal will likely stave off the strike, which would have gone into effect October 27.

The local union had asked to bring wages up to help the short-staffed agency recruit and retain workers. The lowest-paid EMTs currently pull in $12.58 an hour, and the union asked to bring that basic rate up to $15, intermediate EMTs to $16, advanced EMTs to $17, and paramedics up to $20 an hour. They also sought funds for peer support training, which would include a training officer who would make $1 more an hour to lead those efforts.

Now, Frontier Ambulance hopes to build back its ranks. Wyoming Steelworkers leader Will Wilkinson explained last week that the service has been so short staffed that it has affected its response times and ability to cover the most remote places in the state’s second-largest county. And, with few staff to fall back on, one worker ended up on the job for nine straight days – emergency workers typically sleep at the station during 48-hour shifts.

While it appears the looming ambulance worker strike has been averted, Fremont County’s dilemma over how to fund such services is not. Counties across the state are struggling to fund ambulance services, and during the last legislative session, state leaders approved a measure that allows areas to form regional ambulance districts and collect taxes to fund them. That funding concept, however, requires a nod from voters on the ballot.

Do Fremont County voters have the stomach to approve another tax initiative?

Fremont County Commissioners recently assembled a committee to study how ambulance services should be funded, and the committee met for the first time last week, going over the history of ambulance services and funding models.

In the not-so-distant past, Fremont County operated its own ambulance service, subsidizing the ambulance program, charging fees to patients, and billing back Medicaid and Medicare. But that has never covered the full cost of the service. Whether the county does the billing and runs the program or a private entity does, county taxpayers are still on the hook for millions to cover the more than 9,500 square miles of Fremont County.

If voters aren’t keen on providing more going forward for ambulance services, the next conversation is likely to be a reduction of services, Fremont County Commission Chairman Larry Allen said in an interview last week. “But that’s for the committee to decide,” he added.

The ambulance committee is seeking feedback from residents on their feelings about ambulance services, and how to pay for them. If you’ve got something to add to the conversation, find county commissioner contact information at https://fremontcountywy.org/ government/elected_officials/ commissioners/index.php.