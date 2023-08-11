County Asking Residents for Solutions to Fund Ambulance Service

The Fremont County Commissioners have begun advertising for at least two people from each of the five commissioner districts to serve on a committee charged with coming up with stable funding solutions for a county ambulance service. The advertising was approved at a meeting this week after more than a month of conversations looking at the issue.

According to a public notice, “The committee will be informed of previous studies from 2015 and look at costs to run the district from that period when the County ran the ambulance themselves. This allows the committee to explore multiple solutions like a sales tax, EMS district, lowering costs with alternatives addressing low numbers of transports in Dubois, look for alternative financial support from municipalities or tribes, have the County take over the management again, or the keep funding in the general fund etc.”

The committee will be asked to learn how county voters are viewing the issue, and then summarize their findings in a report to the commission.

According to the public notice, “With the ”boom and bust” cycle of property tax, and the steady cost increases in Ambulance Service cost to the County (no dollars in 2018 to 1.45 million currently and an expected $500K increase this year) the cost to the County will be a much bigger percentage of the overall budget in low mineral production years. In those years, we would likely need to cut (County) services to make budget.”

In addition to the two representatives from each commission district, the committee makeup will include Fremont County Treasurer Jim Anderson, County Clerk Julie Freese and Assessor Tara Berg. Commissioners Larry Allen and Mike Jones will be leading the committee.





