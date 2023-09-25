Monday, September 25, 2023
Fremont County Commissioners held an executive session Monday to consider a contract amendment with Frontier Ambulance. File photo by Wyotoday.com.

County Agreed to Ambulance Subsidy Amendment Monday Morning

The Fremont County Commissioners held a special meeting Monday morning in executive session for potential litigation after which a news release was issued indicating they had agreed to an amendment in contract negotiations with the county ambulance contractor. 

The one sentence-long news release, in its entirety, read: “Amendment three to the contract between Priority Ambulance and Fremont County Commissioners was approved for a subsidy increase of $386.796.”

