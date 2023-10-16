Council to host second reading on Loitering Ordinance Tuesday

The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday night with the second reading of the anti-loitering ordinance up for approval. Since the first reading, the ordinance has been amended to account for questions raised about its constitutionality at the first reading. According to Police Chief Eric Hurtado and Captain Wesley Romero, in a memo to the council, “It should be noted the proposed does not apply to public spaces, nor rights-of-way, and only amends the existing municipal code to include private property.” The amended ordinance now reads: “to loiter refers to the act of being idle, to wander aimlessly, or loafing on the property of another, which has ben clearly designated or marked a “closed” or “no loitering” without a lawful purpose and includes school premises or private property owned or leased by another.”

Other items up for approval include the proposed appointment of Eric Carr to the planning commission, issuance of a restaurant liquor license to the Mt. Everest & Nepalese Bistro at the Sundowner, approval of a grant application for expansion of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport terminal, reconsideration of a $125,000 half-cent economic development tax application from Riverton Soccer, and an update of the council goals.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall Council Chambers.