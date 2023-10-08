Cougars, Rams get Big H.S. Wins in Week 6; Chiefs get First “W” of the Season

Local football results from the week 6 action saw the Wind River Cougars and Dubois Rams come away with big victories, while Wyoming Indian picked up its first win of the season with a forfeit from St. Stephens. All the scores are below:

Scores from Wyotoday.com and Wyopreps.com

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 5

Class 1A-9 Man

#3 Big Piney 26 Shoshoni 7 – Gurr accounted for 3 TDs on a 25-yard TD catch, a 69-yard punt return, and a 20-yard TD catch for the Punchers.

#1 Pine Bluffs 33 Saratoga 6

#2 Wind River 49 Greybull 0 – 1st shutout of the Buffs by the Cougars since 2008.

Class 1A-6 Man

Meeteetse 66 Ten Sleep 7Cody JV 68 Wyoming Indian 6 – the game will not count in the standings

Friday, Oct. 6

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan 63 Kelly Walsh 8

#2 Cheyenne East 45 Cheyenne Central 16

#4 Natrona County 31 #3 Campbell County 21

#5 Thunder Basin 44 Laramie 16

Rock Springs 50 Cheyenne South 3

Class 3A

#2 Star Valley 41 #1 Cody 14

#3 Powell 36 Evanston 14

#5 Douglas 25 Riverton 17

Jackson 30 Green River 6

Rawlins 19 Lander Valley 0

#4 Buffalo 41 Worland 0

Class 2A

#5 Tongue River 41 Burns 6

#1 Mountain View 36 #3 Lovell 28

Lyman 38 Thermopolis 12

#2 Big Horn 55 Newcastle 16

Pinedale 36 Kemmerer 6

Wheatland 39 Upton-Sundance 14

Torrington 63 Glenrock 0

Class 1A-9 Man

Lusk 27 Moorcroft 18

#3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 29 #5 Southeast 28

Wright 55 Guernsey-Sunrise 0

Riverside 30 Rocky Mountain 26

Class 1A-6 Man

#3 Burlington 73 #5 Kaycee 28

Farson-Eden 64 H.E.M. 12

2A #4 Cokeville 14 Rich County, UT 0

Saturday, Oct. 7

Class 1A-9 Man

Wyoming Indian 1 St. Stephens 0 – canceled; forfeit win for the Chiefs.

Class 1A-6 Man

#4 Dubois 74 Casper Christian 18

Hulett 79 Midwest 72

#1 Little Snake River 42 #2 Encampment 12