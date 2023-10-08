Cougars, Rams get Big H.S. Wins in Week 6; Chiefs get First “W” of the Season

Local football results from the week 6 action saw the Wind River Cougars and Dubois Rams come away with big victories, while Wyoming Indian picked up its first win of the season with a forfeit from St. Stephens. All the scores are below:
Scores from Wyotoday.com and Wyopreps.com
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 5
Class 1A-9 Man
#3 Big Piney 26 Shoshoni 7 – Gurr accounted for 3 TDs on a 25-yard TD catch, a 69-yard punt return, and a 20-yard TD catch for the Punchers.
#1 Pine Bluffs 33 Saratoga 6
#2 Wind River 49 Greybull 0 – 1st shutout of the Buffs by the Cougars since 2008.
Class 1A-6 Man
Meeteetse 66 Ten Sleep 7Cody JV 68 Wyoming Indian 6 – the game will not count in the standings
Friday, Oct. 6
Class 4A
#1 Sheridan 63 Kelly Walsh 8
#2 Cheyenne East 45 Cheyenne Central 16
#4 Natrona County 31 #3 Campbell County 21
#5 Thunder Basin 44 Laramie 16
Rock Springs 50 Cheyenne South 3
Class 3A
#2 Star Valley 41 #1 Cody 14
#3 Powell 36 Evanston 14
#5 Douglas 25 Riverton 17
Jackson 30 Green River 6
Rawlins 19 Lander Valley 0
#4 Buffalo 41 Worland 0
Class 2A
#5 Tongue River 41 Burns 6
#1 Mountain View 36 #3 Lovell 28
Lyman 38 Thermopolis 12
#2 Big Horn 55 Newcastle 16
Pinedale 36 Kemmerer 6
Wheatland 39 Upton-Sundance 14
Torrington 63 Glenrock 0
Class 1A-9 Man
Lusk 27 Moorcroft 18
#3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 29 #5 Southeast 28
Wright 55 Guernsey-Sunrise 0
Riverside 30 Rocky Mountain 26
Class 1A-6 Man
#3 Burlington 73 #5 Kaycee 28
Farson-Eden 64 H.E.M. 12
2A #4 Cokeville 14 Rich County, UT 0
Saturday, Oct. 7
Class 1A-9 Man
Wyoming Indian 1 St. Stephens 0 – canceled; forfeit win for the Chiefs.
Class 1A-6 Man
#4 Dubois 74 Casper Christian 18
Hulett 79 Midwest 72
#1 Little Snake River 42 #2 Encampment 12