Cougars capitalize against Punchers, score on all three units

PAVILLION – Heading into Thursday’s big time matchup against Big Piney it was obvious that the Wind River Cougars were going to have a head full of steam and a healthy squad prepared to take down the top of the food chain. Big Piney and Wind River entered the matchup as two of the five 3-0 teams in class 1A 9-man, pitting the final two undefeated teams from the West Conference.

Wind River and Big Piney’s high-powered offenses were vastly different from one another, with the Cougars lining up in the power-I formation and gaining most of their yards on the ground while Big Piney likes to air it out across the field. In the end only one of those offenses would have enough to take down the other, finishing the day as the likely number-one seed if they could remain undefeated.

The Punchers’ senior running back Reuben Stoutenburg found the end zone first in the game, running to the left of a big pile on the goal line with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter. Penalties and strong defensive pushes by Big Piney continued to keep the Cougars down and moving backward, but they did end up getting some pay dirt a little bit later.

That came after the first quarter ended with a big stop on fourth down by the Cougars’ defense on the goal line, stopping the Punchers from growing their lead even more. It also came after another goal-line stop as the Big Piney quarterback Champ Snively tossed a perfectly placed ball into the corner of the endzone, but was knocked away by the Cougars’ defense at the last second.

A 40-yard catch-and-run from Wind River senior Chris Burk to junior Brayden Tatro helped the Cougars cross midfield with five minutes to go in the first half, setting up another first down catch three plays later between the two offensive weapons. With 90 seconds left in the first half it was senior Cooper Frederick in the shotgun, passing on the run to Burk who lined up as a slot receiver, tossing the touchdown to get the Cougars within one point. Shortly after, in true Rod Frederick fashion, the Cougars went for two and scored on a light toss into the endzone to put them up 8-7 at halftime.

As soon as the third quarter started the Cougars decided to rack up the score thanks to a long kickoff return for a touchdown by senior Aiden Ruby (above), screaming all the way to the endzone after escaping to the right of the field and Punchers’ special teams. Less than 70 seconds later a 60-yard pick-six by Frederick (below) hiked up the score even more, pinning the Punchers down 22-7 with 10:45 to go in the third quarter.

Both defenses held strong for much of the third until a 40-yard pass crossed the goal line for the Punchers with 4:45 to go before the fourth quarter, 22-14. Wind River’s offense couldn’t get the same push they did in the first half, stalling a few more times before the fourth quarter finally began, staying up by eight points all the way until halfway through the final 12 minutes when a QB sneak put them up 28-14. A penalty on a successful two-point conversion caused the Cougars to get pushed back, ending the drive without adding more and staying up by two touchdowns and extra points.

Despite little time left in the game, it was Big Piney’s air-raid offense that helped them get back down into the endzone off a bootleg-run with five minutes to go. After a successful PAT the score sat at 28-21, Wind River firmly holding onto the last undefeated season in the 1A 9-Man West Conference.

Not long after the Punchers brought it within one score they forced the Cougars into a fourth-and-three with three minutes to go. But, a committed, well-executed hard count by Wind River forced the Punchers offsides early and kept them in control where they would stay until the final cannon and buzzer.

Wind River’s 28-21 victory secured a 4-0 start for the second year in a row, both under Head Coach Frederick, and also gave the Cougars their first win streak over the Punchers in their eight-game history.

An ecstatic Coach Frederick (below) joined Kevin Shields on WyoToday’s coverage of the game afterward, and couldn’t hold back his excitement despite the less-than-perfect stat sheet.

“We didn’t even play a perfect game and we won that, so that just shows the integrity, the power, the strength we have in these kids,” Coach Frederick said. “We got some big fourth down stops and we knew it, we gave them back a fourth down on penalties but defensively, in the first half, we played lights out.”

Up next, the Cougars head right up the road to take on the Wyoming Indian Chiefs on Thursday, September 28. Last season the Cougars put up a school-record 82 points against the Chiefs and Coach Frederick’s boys look to do even more damage if possible this year.

For more about this story, including more pictures and quotes, be sure to check out the full story in the Ranger and Lander Journal this weekend.

BY: Shawn O’Brate