Coroner Case Dockets released in two Deaths

The Fremont County Coroner has released a Verdict and Case Docket in the shooting death of 42-year-old Michael B. Standing Elk that occurred on August 8th on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The manner of death was ruled a homicide and Standing Elk died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The FBI is investigating the shooting. The 6’1″, 250 pound man’s relevant toxicology indicated small amounts of the the marijuana compound THC in his body. Coroner Erin Ivey said the THC was not related to the man’s death.

The Verdict and Case Docket was also released in the death of 66-year-old Laziur Hanway on July 1st in Lander. His manner of death was from freshwater drowning. The death was ruled accidental. He was found alongside the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River near First Street. The toxicology report indicated Hanway was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level at .346 percent (0.08 is the legal limit) and 5.4 mg/dl of Isopropanol