A weak cold front moving through the Cowboy State today will bring cooler temperatures with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Clearing tonight from the north for a drier Friday and weekend. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid 60s for Lander Dubois, and Jeffrey City and in the upper 50s for South Pass City.