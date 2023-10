Rather cool today with clouds giving way to sunshine. Chilly tonight with a frost or freeze likely for many. The holiday weekend looks almost perfect right now with sunshine and mild temperatures. Today’s highs will be mostly in the 50s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, including Dubois and Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows in the mid-30s with 31 degrees at Worland and Jeffrey City, 32 degrees at Dubois, and 33 at Shoshoni.