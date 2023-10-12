Cool and Unsettled Weather for Thursday; Rain and Rain/Snow expected

The warm, sunny weather we have seen over the past few days has ended. Today sees the start of cool and unsettled weather for the Cowboy State. Scattered showers and thunderstorms occur throughout the day, with steadier rain and high-elevation snow arriving later tonight.

There is a winter weather advisory posted for Jeffrey City and South Pass City with highs today in the 30s, otherwise look for the Wind River and Bighorn Basin high temperatures today to be in the 40s with widespread rain and rain or snow.